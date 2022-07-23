Watch Now
Police investigates shooting on Moss St. and Mudd Ave

Posted at 4:18 PM, Jul 23, 2022
LAFAYETTE, LA- Lafayette Police are currently working the scene of an accident that occurred on Moss St. and Mudd Ave.

Our crew on the scene is hearing it may be due to a possible shooting.

All streets surrounding the area are closed off during the investigation.

More updates to come once information is made available.

UPDATE: Officials with the Lafayette Police received a call around 2:44 p.m. regarding shots being fired at the intersection of Moss St. and Mudd Ave.

After arriving on the scene, Officers learned that a drive-by shooting happened which left one person dead; officials say.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the matter, contact Lafayette Police Department or Crimestoppers at 232 tips

