Juvenile found guilty for the murder of Donavon Reed

EUNICE, LA- Following a shooting that happened in downtown Eunice on June 16, 2021, a juvenile was found guilty of killing 31-year-old Donavon Reed.

On Friday, after several testimonies given in front of Eunice City Judge, Terry Hoychick; a juvenile was found guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and the illegal carrying of a firearm.

The defendant,14 years old at the time of the shooting, was arrested by Eunice Poice Department for murdering Read and wounding another adult, Troy Godfrey; officials say.

The juvenile was sentenced to juvenile life by Judge Hoychick after the verdict was read.

" The state presented sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant internationally killed the victim, Donavon Reed," said District Attorney Chad Pitre. " My heart goes out to the family of Mr. Reed and hopefully this verdict will bring some amount of closure to them," said Pitre.

The lead prosecutor, Ms. Alisa Gotreaux, was thanked by Pitre for delivering justice to the Victim's family.