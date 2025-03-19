Bond set at $5.2 million for suspected shooter in Mamou Mardi Gras incident

MAMOU, La. — Trea'land Ty'rell Castille, 19, has been charged in connection with the tragic Mardi Gras mass shooting that occurred in Mamou, earlier this month. A bond has been set at $5.2 million as part of his booking at the Evangeline Parish jail for multiple felony charges, including one count of first-degree murder and second-degree murder.

The shooting took place on March 4 during a street dance, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuring 12 others. Castille was arrested on March 8 in Montgomery County, Texas, before being transferred to authorities in Louisiana.

Following his transfer, Castille was booked into St. Martin Parish on March 14 for additional charges related to aggravated criminal damage to property and aggravated assault with a firearm. According to The Advocate, These charges are associated with an alleged drive-by shooting that occurred on January 7 in the parish, which fortunately resulted in no reported injuries.

On March 17, Castille was officially booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail, where he is currently facing charges for his suspected involvement in the Mamou shooting. The ongoing investigation has raised concerns among community members, as they grapple with the implications of such violence at local celebrations.

