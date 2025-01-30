Bakery in Broussard makes Mardi Gras inclusive with gluten-free king cakes

BROUSSARD, KATC - In a world where food allergies are on the rise, finding ways to include everyone in the traditions of Mardi Gras may be a challenge. But at Whiskful Baking Co. in Broussard, the spirit of inclusivity is rising just as quickly as the dough for their gluten-free king cakes.

Danielle Reggio, owner of the allergy-friendly bakery, is no stranger to the struggles of food sensitivities. After discovering that she could no longer eat gluten or dairy, Reggio’s love for baking pushed her to experiment with new ingredients and recipes. The result? A thriving bakery that specializes in making treats that everyone can enjoy—regardless of dietary restrictions.

“I originally didn’t know what this was going to be, but to have more people come in and see the excitement on their face, it makes me excited that I can give that to them,” Reggio said, her smile evident as she worked through the hustle of the Mardi Gras season.

When Reggio opened Whiskful Baking Co., she made it her mission to ensure that even those with the most common food allergies could experience the joy of a traditional Mardi Gras treat. "Our flour is a rice flour blend, so everything is brown rice, sweet rice—kind of a blend so it won’t have any of the gluten or wheat products that normal bakeries have," she explained.

Her king cakes, made with cinnamon and brown sugar, are a local favorite, but she’s expanded her menu to include variations like chocolate, strawberry, and blueberry, all gluten-free. The bakery is not just about king cakes, either. Reggio also creates gluten-free gumbo, offering more variety for those who have special dietary needs.

9-year-old Samuel Bolfer, who recently came into the bakery to get a gluten-free treat for his classmate. “I came here today to get a gluten-free treat for my classmate who can’t eat gluten,” Bolfer said proudly. For him, and many others, Whiskful Baking Co. is more than just a bakery; it’s a place where everyone can share in the sweet traditions of Mardi Gras.

Whether it’s a classic king cake or a birthday slice, Danielle Reggio is proving that gluten-free doesn’t mean tasteless. With her allergy-friendly offerings, she’s making sure that no one has to miss out on the fun, no matter their food sensitivities.

In a world where inclusivity is key, Reggio’s dedication to making everyone feel welcome—especially during Mardi Gras—reminds us that food truly can fix almost anything.

Whiskful Baking Co.

Location: 730 Albertson Pkwy Suite B, Broussard, LA, 70518

Open: Wednesday - Friday 11:30 am - 4:30 pm

(337) 552-9654

https://www.whiskfulbakingco.com/