Atlantic City mayor, school superintendent accused of beating daughter

The mayor of Atlantic City and his wife, who serves as the superintendent of the school district, are facing charges after investigators say they abused their daughter, with one incident leaving the victim unconscious.

The charges Marty and La'Quetta Small face include endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and aggravated assault for what prosecutors say were "multiple occasions" of abuse in December 2023 and January 2024.

Prosecutors listed a number of disturbing incidents that led to the charges, including one in which Marty allegedly used a broom to beat his teenage daughter in the head, causing her to lose consciousness.

In another incident, it is alleged that Marty Small, during an argument with his daughter, continuously threatened to hurt her by "earth slamming: her down the stairs, grabbing her head and throwing her to the ground, and "smack[ing] the weave" out of her head.

Investigators said that on one occasion, Marty punched his daughter's legs repeatedly, causing bruising.

La'Quetta is accused of punching her daughter in the chest and mouth, as well as dragging her daughter by the hair and hitting her with a belt.

The charges were filed two weeks after police served five search warrants at the family’s home, WTXF-TV reported. Days after the search, on April 1, the mayor addressed the media, saying, "Though she has a doctorate and I have a master's degree, there's no book, no course that we took in college to show you how to be a parent. And more importantly, how to deal with the struggles of raising teenagers."

Marty was elected mayor of Atlantic City in 2019 and was sworn in for four years in 2022 after winning 70% of the vote. La'Quetta, who has worked in the Atlantic City Public School District since 2003, was appointed to a 4 1/2-year term as superintendent of the district on Jan. 1, 2022. Court TV has reached out to the school district for a comment.

In a statement to WPVI, Marty's attorney said, "The charges filed today by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office make no claims of public corruption or failure by Mayor Small to discharge his duties as mayor." The mayor’s office did not respond to Court TV's request for comment.

