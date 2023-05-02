Asian Americans feel underrepresented in entertainment, report finds

The Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community is 79% more likely to say they feel underrepresented in television and films compared to the general population, according to a Nielsen report.

The report was released ahead of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which began Monday.

The Nielsen report found that AANHPI communities were more likely to be represented on streaming programs than broadcast or cable shows. The report indicated that in 2022, AANHPI cast members made up 10.3% of the screen share on streaming programs. For cable, AANHPI cast members made up 3.3% of the screen share, and for broadcast, they comprised 4.1% of the screen share.

The AANHPI community comprises an estimated 6.4% of the total viewing public.

SEE MORE: The risk of losing community, culture as America's Chinatowns shrink

The Nielsen report also found that Asian-led programs tended to be some of the most bingeable on streaming services. It noted “The Summer I Turned Pretty” on Amazon is one of the most bingeable shows out there. It has an AANHPI screen share of 62.5%.

Another show considered “highly bingeable” is “Dollface,” which has an AANHPI screen share of 50%.

"Asians are the fastest growing segment of the U.S. population, both in numbers and buying power. Studios and advertisers can tap into the growing value of authentic stories and inclusive representation to engage an audience that is eager to see itself represented on screen," said Patricia Ratulangi, Vice President of Global Communications - DE&I at Nielsen. "Asian-led content continues to successfully attract and retain audiences, celebrating high bingeability scores across all major streaming platforms."

The Nielsen report also said that AANHPI audiences are 46% more likely than the total population to buy from brands that advertise in inclusive content.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com