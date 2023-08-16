Aretha Franklin, Elvis and Babe Ruth all died on this date

What are the chances?

Three American icons all passed away on Aug. 16.

Elvis Presley, Babe Ruth and Aretha Franklin died on this date. Each made their marks in music, sports and popular culture.

Elvis Aaron Presley, often referred to just by his first name Elvis, is known as the "King of Rock and Roll."

On Aug. 16, 1977, he was found dead at his Graceland mansion in Memphis. He was 42.

He began his singing career in 1954 and quickly became an international sensation. Doctors said he died of a heart attack, likely brought on by his addiction to prescription barbiturates.

Born in Tupelo, Mississippi, Presley is known for his renditions of “Love Me Tender” and “Jailhouse Rock.”

The Great Bambino Babe Ruth died on Aug. 16, 1948.

George Herman “Babe” Ruth is one of the most recognizable baseball players of all time. On Aug. 16, 1948, just two months after he appeared at Yankee Stadium to have his No. 3 retired by the Yankees, Ruth passed away at the age of 53.

Ruth was diagnosed with throat cancer in 1946, and doctors were unable to stop the disease from spreading.

Thousands of fans came to pay their respects to Ruth at Yankee Stadium. Thousands also attended his funeral mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

America's "Queen of Soul" died Aug. 16, 2018. Aretha Franklin passed away due to complications from pancreatic cancer at her home in Detroit at 76, her family said in a statement.

Franklin’s hits included “Chain of Fools,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” and “Think.”

Three giants of American pop culture. Rest in peace.

