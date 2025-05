Lafayette - The annual Tip a Cop fundraising event has been postponed due to inclement weather. Originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, the event will now take place on Wednesday, May 28, at both Deano’s Pizza locations from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All tips received during the event will go directly to Faith House, which supports victims of domestic violence in the community. The funds raised are crucial for the organization’s efforts to assist those in need.