Amid cleanup, some residents feel things could've been worse

Around 6:30 am near Grolee Street in Opelousas, strong winds and rain knocked over trees, and power lines while people were still inside their homes. A family was prepared for the moment and knew exactly what to do in case something like this happened.

“My sixteen-year-old son jumped in the tub," said Jamie Mistrot. "We practiced situations like this and today it happened.”

One family member was home alone and he didn’t realize it. He called everyone who lived in the house and went outside to see if everyone was safe.

“I went to see who was in the house with me I didn’t see anyone," said Deondre Richard. "I called my sister, and she was fine. So I looked around the neighborhood and, I couldn’t see in the rain so I went back in the house.”

People will have to adjust without any power for the next few days or even weeks and they are fine with it because they know that the storm's severity could’ve been worse.

“I will keep the people in prayer that didn’t have the luck we had," said Donald Savoie. "We were spared today.”