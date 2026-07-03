Trump to celebrate America's birthday at Mount Rushmore amid divided public opinion

President Donald Trump is returning to Mount Rushmore today to mark America’s 250th birthday with a flyover, remarks and a fireworks show.

His last visit, in 2020, came during the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd.

The president has joked in the past that he would like his image added to the iconic American monument. It will be his second trip on the new Air Force One after traveling to North Dakota earlier this week to visit the new Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

“President Trump will make a historic trip to Mount Rushmore today to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence. Standing before the iconic monument honoring four of America’s most consequential leaders, President Trump will deliver a major address making clear what the world already knows: the United States is the greatest, strongest, and most exceptional nation in history," said White House spokesperson Liz Huston.

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Trump is expected to return to Washington, D.C., to address attendees of a July 4 celebration in the capital.

A majority of Americans are excited to celebrate the country's 250th birthday, but are divided about President Donald Trump’s role in the festivities, a new Scripps News/Talker Research poll finds.

More than 7 in 10 Americans say they are very or somewhat excited to celebrate the nation’s milestone anniversary, with a majority of Republicans (88%), Democrats (61%), and independents (66%) saying they are looking forward to July 4.

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But Trump’s high-profile role in the events is more divisive.

Half of registered voters say the president’s involvement has been “appropriate,” driven largely by Republicans who overwhelmingly (80%) support the role Trump has taken in the events.