The Great American State Fair has been evacuated due to severe weather

The Great American State Fair is being evacuated once again due to severe weather.

The fair was disrupted last weekend on July 4 when severe storms gathered near Washington and forced event organizers to order an evacuation.

On Thursday, Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia were under severe thunderstorm watches, forcing organizers to issue a similar announcement.

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The fair itself is free and open to the public in an effort to celebrate the nation. It features more than 150 exhibits from all 56 states and territories, businesses, innovators and civic organizations.