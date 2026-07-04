‘250: Celebrating America’ highlights stories of service, community and hope

As the United States marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, a new Scripps News Group special is looking at the people and stories that continue to shape the country.

"250: Celebrating America" is hosted by Alisyn Camerota from inside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were debated and adopted. The one-hour special takes viewers across the country for stories about service, community, resilience and hope.

The special also includes a partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, which will donate a total of $75,000 to five organizations making a difference in their communities.

WATCH: "250: Celebrating America" for an inspiring look at the people helping strengthen the country, one community at a time.