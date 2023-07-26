Amazon rolls out feature to alert customers about recalls

It's now easier for customers to find out if a product sold on Amazon has been recalled.

The company launched its “Your Recalls and Product Safety Alerts” page this week. Customers can access the page when logged into their account.

In addition to listing recalls on the page, the new feature will alert customers if they purchased a recalled product.

"We also can issue refunds on behalf of the selling partner and manage return logistics," Amazon said in a blog post.

Amazon said it will notify customers in a timely fashion because it monitors all public retail alert websites. The retailer says it also gets direct information about recalls from manufacturers and sellers.

"When we learn of a recall, we stop all impacted product offerings and hold any related stock in our fulfillment centers," Amazon states.

Instacart offers a similar service. The company says it engages with customers directly who may have purchased a product in the past. Other retailers also offer recall information. Walmart, Target and Kroger all have pages on their websites that are dedicated to recalls. However, they link you to the company responsible for the recall. There are also numerous apps in both the Google Play store and App Store that will provide consumers will recall information. The federal government also offers the SaferCar app that provides information about recalled vehicles.

