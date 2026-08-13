John Dayries announces candidacy for Police Chief for the Town of Maurice

John Dayries has announced his candidacy for Police Chief for the Town of Maurice, pledging to provide professional leadership, strengthen community partnerships, and ensure Maurice remains one of the safest places to live, work, and raise a family.

John Dayries, owner of Dayries Consulting Services, brings more than 26 years of law enforcement experience, having retired from the Louisiana State Police. Throughout his career, he served as an Incident Commander for complex emergency response incidents across Louisiana and earned a reputation for expertise in public safety, leadership, and training. He proudly serves as a Maurice Volunteer Firefighter for more than 27 years and is an active member of the Maurice Knights of Columbus.

For nearly three decades, Dayries, his wife Christina, and their family have been part of the Maurice community, building lasting relationships, raising their family, serving their neighbors, and investing in the values that make Maurice a special place to call home.

“Maurice is more than a town, it is a community built on faith, family, hard work, and neighbors helping neighbors,” said Dayries. “As Maurice continues to lead statewide growth, we must ensure public safety grows with it while preserving the small-town values that make our community special.”

Dayries said his campaign will focus on maintaining a police department that is visible, responsive, professional, and deeply connected to the residents it serves.

“As Chief of Police, my commitment will be simple: to serve with integrity, lead with professionalism, and always put the safety of our citizens first,” he said.

His priorities include:

· Increasing patrol visibility in neighborhoods, schools, and business districts.

· Supporting and developing police officers through continued training, modern equipment, and strong leadership.

· Fostering a collaborative working relationship with the Mayor, Board of Alderman, local leaders and community stakeholders to address public safety needs.

· Strengthening partnerships with residents, schools, churches, civic organizations, and local businesses.

· Maintaining transparency, accountability, and public trust.

· Promoting proactive policing strategies that prevent crime while maintaining positive relationships with the community.

· Protecting the quality of life and small-town values that make Maurice special.

“Maurice deserves a police department that is prepared for the future while remaining grounded in the values that have made this town strong,” Dayries said. “Public safety is most effective when law enforcement and the community work together as partners. By working together, we can keep Maurice a safe, welcoming, and thriving community for generations to come.”

Dayries respectfully asks for the support, prayers, and vote of Maurice residents in the upcoming election.

“Serving this community would be one of the greatest honors of my life,” said Dayries. “I look forward to meeting with residents and businesses, hearing your concerns, and earning your trust. May God continue to bless the Town of Maurice and all who call it home.”

Also running for the post is Guy Nerren. Both men are Republicans.