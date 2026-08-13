Art LeBreton announces candidacy for Chief of Police for the City of Youngsville

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — Art LeBreton has announced his candidacy for Chief of Police for the City of Youngsville, pledging decisive leadership, strengthened public safety, and a police department fully prepared to meet the demands of one of Louisiana’s fastest-growing communities.

With a distinguished career spanning patrol operations, criminal investigations, critical incident management, and executive-level leadership, LeBreton brings the experience, discipline, and command presence necessary to lead from day one. His campaign is grounded in a clear principle: public safety is non-negotiable.

“Youngsville deserves a police department that is proactive, professional, and prepared,” said LeBreton. “As our city grows, so do the responsibilities of those sworn to protect it. I am running for Chief of Police to ensure our officers are fully supported, our neighborhoods remain safe, and our department operates with integrity and accountability at every level.”

LeBreton outlined key priorities for his administration:

● Proactive Crime Prevention: Intelligence-driven strategies to stop crime before it impacts families and businesses

● Visible Community Policing: Strengthening trust through consistent, engaged presence in neighborhoods

● Officer Training & Development: Elevating professionalism through advanced training and leadership development

● Accountability & Transparency: Maintaining public confidence through clear standards and responsible leadership

● Strategic Growth Planning: Expanding and modernizing the department alongside Youngsville’s rapid growth

A respected member of the Lafayette-area law enforcement community, LeBreton has built a reputation for steady leadership under pressure and an unwavering commitment to ethical policing. His campaign has already begun engaging residents, business owners, and community leaders to ensure their voices help shape the future of public safety in Youngsville.

“Our families deserve to feel safe in their homes. Our businesses deserve protection. Our officers deserve strong leadership,” LeBreton added. “I am ready to lead, ready to serve, and ready to deliver results for Youngsville.”

For more information about Art LeBreton’s campaign for Chief of Police, including his full background, priorities, and upcoming events, visit ArtForChief.com and follow the campaign on Facebook at @artlebretonla.

Also running for the post are Jean Paul "JP" Broussard and John Melvin Trahan Jr. All three men are Republicans.