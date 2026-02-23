Warrant issued in fatal shooting

Crowley Police are looking for a local man in the Saturday shooting at Canan Village Apartments.

Police were called just before 2 a.m. on Saturday to the complex, where they found a man lying on the ground. The victim, identified as Cam'ron Scott, 21, was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Crowley Police say their investigation led to a warrant being issued for Javon Davis, 18, for second-degree murder in the slaying.

Anyone having any information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to contact Crowley Police Department, CID Division, at 337-783-1234.

