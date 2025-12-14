Warming shelter opening in Rayne ahead of freeze

RAYNE, La. — Word Ministries Rayne is opening a warming shelter for those affected by tonight's freezing temperatures.

The shelter will be located at 900 E. Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Rayne. It opens Sunday at 6 p.m. and will remain open through Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Transportation will be provided from Word Ministries' Eunice campus, located at 1960 W. Laurel Ave.

If you are in need of a warming shelter, call 337-336-2291.

Word Ministries is in need of volunteers and donations to help run the shelter. Needed items included blankets, socks, hot meals, etc. If you would like to volunteer or make a donation, you can call the same number above or give electronically by clicking here.