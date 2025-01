CROWLEY, La. — In response to the freezing weather headed for Acadiana, the city of Crowley, with assistance from Red Cross, will open a warming center for those experiencing homelessness or lacking adequate heat.

The center will be at the Martin Luther King Center, located at 1725 W. Hutchinson Ave. The center will open at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19 and will remain open until 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23.