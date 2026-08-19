Voter registration events set for Acadia Parish

National Voter Registration Week is September 21 through 25, and several events are planned in Acadia Parish where folks can register or update their existing registration.

Between September 21 and 25, you may come to one of these events to register to vote or update your existing registration:

CITY HALLS / LIBRARY IN:

RAYNE CITY HALL – SEPTEMBER 21, 2026, 9 AM – 11 AM

ACADIA PARISH LIBRARY IN CROWLEY - SEPTEMBER 22, 2026, 9 AM – 11 AM

CROWLEY CITY HALL – SEPTEMBER 23, 2026, 9 AM – 11 AM

CHURCH POINT CITY HALL – SEPTEMBER 24, 2026, 9 AM – 11 AM

Also during the week, registration events will be held for the residents of the following nursing homes:

THE ELLINGTON OF RAYNE

SOUTHWIND HEALTHCARE & REHABILITATION

ENCORE HEALTHCARE & REHABILITATION

LANDMARK OF RAYNE

ACADIA / ST LANDRY NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER

Anyone with questions should call the Registrar of Voters office at 337-788-8841.

Residents of Louisiana also can register to vote online; here's some information about that from the Louisiana Secretary of State: https://www.sos.la.gov/elections-voting/online-voter-registration