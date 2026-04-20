Volunteer clean-up in Iota

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office partnered with the Mayor of Iota, his family members, a member of the Town Council, and a Boy Scout troop from Iota for "Love the Boot Week" clean-up day in Iota.

"Together, we collected fifteen bags of trash on Saturday, April 18, 2026," a release states. "Notably, the town of Iota was already in excellent condition prior to our efforts, reflecting the community’s ongoing commitment to cleanliness; we want to extend thanks to the Town of Iota for keeping Acadia Parish and Louisiana beautiful.

"We also want to extend our sincere thanks to our deputies and to everyone who participated in making this event a success."