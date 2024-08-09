Ville Platte man dies in Acadia hit-and-run crash

Troopers are searching for a driver who hit a man walking near the I-10 service road and drove away.

Troopers say they were called to the intersection of Jasmine Road and the I-10 Service Road in Acadia Parish.

Coby Ortego, 41, of Ville Platte, died in the crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown vehicle was traveling west on Jasmine Road when it struck Ortego. After striking Ortego, the unknown vehicle continued on and fled the scene.

Ortego sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Standard toxicology samples were obtained from Ortego and submitted for analysis.

At this time, the make, model, and color of the suspect vehicle is unknown.



As the investigation continues, anyone with information on the identity of the driver or the suspect vehicle is encouraged to contact Troop I at (337) 262 – 5880.