UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting of five-year-old

Crowley Police
Posted at 10:32 AM, Apr 01, 2024
Police have arrested the man accused of a shooting that wounded a five-year-old child who was walking home from the bus stop.

Records show that Linzy Thomas, 19, was booked into the Acadia Parish jail on warrants accusing him of illegal use of weapons, illegal carrying of weapons, felony aggravated criminal damage to property and four counts attempted second-degree murder.

The child was walking home with her dad after getting off the bus after school, and was hit by a bullet when the shooting started. The child was hit in the left arm, police say. She was released from the hospital the following day.

Police allege that Thomas was shooting at a rival gang member.

After the shooting, the investigation identified Thomas as the primary suspect, and Crowley Police obtained an arrest warrant for him.

