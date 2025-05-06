UPDATE: Slain officer identified

UPDATE: The Rayne Police officer shot and killed Tuesday has been identified, and Rayne Police say it was a "devastating accident" that took his life.

Lt. Allen "Noochie" Creduer, 49, died Monday afternoon while executing a search warrant for someone accused of a violent crime.

"During the operation, officers were attempting to locate a suspect in a recent stabbing incident. Lt. Credeur was struck by friendly fire and, despite immediate medical attention, succumbed to his injuries on the scene. This devastating accident has shaken the entire department and community," a post from Chief Carroll Stelly reads.

"Lt. Credeur began his career in law enforcement as a reserve officer with the Rayne Police Department in December 2003 and went full-time in 2005. Over the past two decades, he became a pillar of this agency and of the City of Rayne. In 2014, he took on the role of D.A.R.E. officer, dedicating himself to educating and mentoring the youth of our community. He also spent countless hours over the years volunteering with local youth athletics—coaching, mentoring, and leading by example both on and off duty.

"Lt. Credeur was more than an officer; he was a brother, a friend, and a role model. He served with pride, humility, and an unmatched sense of duty. He had a special way of connecting with people—especially young people—and was truly invested in making Rayne a safer, stronger place to live.

"We ask that the public keep his family, especially his fiancé Danielle Demette, his brother Sgt. Joseph Credeur, his colleagues, and officers in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.

"An investigation is underway, and we are cooperating with LSP to fully examine the circumstances of this tragic event.

"Details regarding funeral arrangements and memorial services will be provided as soon as they are finalized.

"Lt. Credeur’s legacy of service, compassion, and leadership will never be forgotten. He gave this city everything he had—and we are forever grateful," Stelly wrote.

"On behalf of the men and women of the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, our hearts go out to the Rayne Police Department and to the family of our fallen brother, Lt. Allen “Noochie” Credeur. RIP brother," Acadia Sheriff KP Gibson posted.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating the fatal shooting of a police officer in Rayne.

LSP was contacted around 2 pm on Monday to investigate the shooting, according to a spokesperson. LSP has confirmed that a Rayne Police Officer was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Details are limited at this time, but Crowley Police, the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, and Louisiana State Police were on the scene of the 500 block of East Harrop Street near North Chevis Street.

The Rayne Police Department is investigating the incident leading up to the shooting.