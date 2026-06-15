UPDATE: Rayne wins regional title, misses out on top spot

They came close, but Rayne did not win the America's Favorite Small Town title.

"Acadia Parish Tourism is extending its sincere gratitude to the residents, businesses, organizations, and supporters who rallied behind Rayne throughout Parade Magazine's America's Favorite Small Town competition, helping the community earn recognition among the nation's most beloved small towns," a release states.

According to the release, the journey began in November 2025 when Acadia Parish Tourism nominated Rayne for the national contest. Tourism officials believed Rayne was a natural choice to represent Acadia Parish, showcasing the culture, hospitality, history, and community spirit that make the region a special place to live and visit.

"What followed was an extraordinary community-wide effort. Residents and supporters voted daily, shared the campaign online, and encouraged friends and family across the country to participate. Their dedication propelled Rayne to a third-place finish nationally during the public voting phase, earning the town a place among the contest's finalists," the release states. "After voting concluded, Parade Magazine editors reviewed submissions and voting results to select ten regional winners from across the United States. Rayne was named one of two winners representing the Southeast Region, placing the community among the top small towns in America, and the final contestant from Louisiana. Parade Magazine announced today that Lodi, California, was selected as the contest's overall national winner."

"From the beginning, this campaign was about sharing Rayne's story with a national audience," said Chere Ledoux of Acadia Parish Tourism. "The response we received was incredible. The pride shown by our community throughout this process reminds us why Rayne is such a special place. We are grateful to everyone who supported the effort and helped shine a spotlight on our town."

"The competition introduced thousands of people across the country to Rayne and Acadia Parish, highlighting the area's Cajun heritage, unique attractions, local businesses, festivals, and welcoming atmosphere. The recognition generated through the contest is expected to continue benefiting the community by raising awareness of Rayne as a destination for authentic Louisiana culture and hospitality," the release states.