UPDATE: Church Point man wanted on warrants arrested

UPDATE: A Church Point man wanted for numerous criminal charges including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer has been arrested and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

Travis Cormier, 36, of Church Point was arrested at a residence in Crowley on Wednesday. Law Enforcement has been pursuing Cormier for several weeks on outstanding warrants. He was featured on an episode of Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers last month.

Cormier was booked on the following charges:

• Possession of Heroin

• Taking Contraband to Penal Institution

• Felony Theft

• Resisting an Officer

• Attempted First Degree Murder

• Operating Vehicle with Suspended License / No License Issued

• First Degree Vehicular Negligent Injuring

• Hit and Run

• Flight From an Officer

• Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle Upon a Peace Officer

• Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

• Bench Warrant

Jail records show his bond has been set at $165,050 but he has a hold for Lafayette Parish. Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court records show that a bench warrant was issued for him last week after he did not appear in court for a hearing in one of several cases pending against him. In this case, he was arrested in January and accused of possession of testosterone, but he was allowed to plead guilty in August to an amended charge of criminal mischief.