UPDATE: Carjacking suspect recaptured in Lafayette after escape

A man accused in a carjacking, high speed chase and shoot out with police last month escaped from St. Landry Parish Sheriff's custody at a Lafayette hospital, but was recaptured by Lafayette Police a short time later.

Dusty Johnson, 35, was booked on Saturday with aggravated battery on an officer, home invasion, simple battery, carjacking, aggravated flight from an officer and aggravated escape. His bond is set at $275,000 on those charges.

Lafayette Police allege that Johnson was being transported to the hospital by the agency that has custody of him when he overpowered his guard, stole a car and fled. A short time later, LPD found him at a house on South Orange Street, where he had broken into a home.

A spokesman for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that they were transporting him to the hospital for a medical issue when he allegedly beat up the transporting deputy and stole the transport van.

It was ditched not far away, and a short time later police found Johnson on South Orange.

The transporting officer sustained minor injuries in the incident, officials say.

Johnson will be booked with simple escape in St. Landry, and any other charges that may arise from the investigation, a SLPSO spokesman said.

To see our story about the original incident, click here.

In that incident, Johnston was accused of carjacking a vehicle in Eunice, led authorites on a high-speed chase, fired shots at officers and caused two crashes on the highways in between Eunice and Crowley, where the chase ended.

State Police investigated the incident, and said that Johnson was hit by police fire during the shootout. No officers were injured.