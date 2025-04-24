UPDATE: Another arrest in Crowley shooting

A Crowley man has been booked with attempted murder in an incident that police say two sisters orchestrated.

Back on March 31, a local woman was shot multiple times in the area of North Avenue A, Crowley Police Chief Troy Hebert said.

Jamirion Thomas, 19, has been booked with three counts attempted second-degree murder in the case.

Police say Thomas is accused of going with a woman to the area so she could confront another woman. When they got there, Thomas allegedly shot the second woman during an argument with the first woman. The victim is recovering from serious injuries, he said.

Thomas has a record which includes a previous attempted murder charge; he cut a plea deal and was released from prison but he was still a felon and wasn't permitted to possess a firearm, the chief said.

Two sisters already have been booked in this case.

Police say two sisters set up the circumstances that resulted in the shooting. Both sisters, Ashley Dugas and Jakayla Jones, have been booked in the case.

Dugas was booked with principal to attempted second-degree murder, as was Jones, who was arrested several days after her sister.

If you have any additional information regarding the shooting, please contact detectives with the Crowley Police Department (Reference Complaint 2502102).