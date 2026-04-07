Two-year-old child shot in Crowley

ACADIA PARISH, LA- A two-year-old child was shot Monday night in Crowley.

According to the Crowley Police Department, it occurred just before 11:00 pm on Monday, April 6. Responding officers located a new model red Kia in the area of North Ave I. The Kia was struck with multiple gunshot rounds and a two-year-old child was struck in the head.

Two women were also in the vehicle. However, Crowley Police only reported that the child was harmed. The two-year-old was airlifted to a local hospital and is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head.