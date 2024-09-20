Two wounded in separate shootings on the same Crowley Street

Two people were wounded in separate shootings on the same Crowley street Wednesday night.

Chief Troy Hebert tells us the first shooting happened around 8 p.m., when a grandmother was standing on her front porch, smoking a cigarette. She was shot in the shoulder, and was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

Police believe the shooting may have been aimed at her grandson; it happened in the 300 block of Jacob Avenue.

The second shooting happened just before midnight, when officers were called to a local hospital after a man came to the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his back.

That shooting also happened on Jacob Avenue, in the 800 block. The man told police he was driving north on the road with his wife, child and a friend in the vehicle.

As the vehicle approached the bridge in the 800 block, a group of unknown men ambushed the vehicle, and as the man tried to drive away, he felt the bullet hit him in the back. He drove himself to the emergency room, police say.

Investigators found the scene of the ambush, and collected 23 casings from 9mm and 5.56 ammunition.

If anyone has information about either of these shootings, they are asked to call the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234.