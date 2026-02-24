Two moms accused of giving drugs to their kids

Two Acadia Parish women have been booked and accused of giving their children drugs.

Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies say that the cases aren't related. But both mothers are accused of giving their minor children drugs, and the cases "deal with minor children being under the influence of illegal narcotics."

The Department of Children and Family Services also was involved in the investigation.

One of the mothers is accused of providing her three children with Methamphetamines and Cocaine; the other is accused of providing her child with Methamphetamines and marijuana.

Monesha Mouton, 32, of Crowley, was booked with three counts cruelty to a juvenile. She was booked last Thursday; she remains in the parish jail in lieu of $60,000 bond, records show.

Brooke Labouve, 36, of Jennings, was booked with one count cruelty to a juvenile. She was booked last Friday; she remains in the parish jail in lieu of $50,000 bond, records show.