Three wounded in Saturday shooting

Three people were wounded by gunfire on Saturday at a Crowley apartment complex, Chief Troy Hebert says.

The shooting happened Saturday night, just before 10 p.m. at the Northgate Apartment Complex on North Avenue I, the chief said.

Police were called to the scene and found three people shot: a 15-year-old boy, a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old girl. All were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released.

According to Hebert, detectives are currently working several leads in the shooting and have acquired critical evidence in the case. The evidence leads to detectives believing the incident was a targeted attack. The Crowley Police Department requests citizens with any information regarding the shooting to either contact detectives with the Crowley Police Department by calling 337-783-1234 or to anonymously report any information through the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers either by calling 337-789-TIPS or online at https://www.p3tips.com/ [p3tips.com]

"Chief Troy Hebert is very thankful that no one was seriously injured during the shooting, but has expressed his strong desire to solve these cases to stop these incidents from happening and forcing those responsible to pay the consequences for their actions," a release states.