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Three children, including newborn, test positive for drugs

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive Wednesday
Acadia Police Jury
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive Wednesday
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Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office have booked a Rayne couple on child cruelty charges after three kids - including a newborn - tested positive for drugs.

Drake Anthony Doucet, 27, and Jamie Lynn Lopez, 35, were booked with three counts second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

The children, ages 12, 8 and newborn, tested positive for meth, marijuana and fentanyl, deputies say.

Deputies say the investigation began when Doucet was arrested on a drug paraphernalia in the presence of children charge during a DCFS investigation. The children were removed from the residence and tested, and they were all found to be under the influence of illegal narcotics, deputies say.