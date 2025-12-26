Three arrested, more wanted after shooting at Crowley apartment complex

ACADIA PARISH — Crowley Police are continuing their investigation after a shooting at the Shady Oaks Apartment Complex left multiple people facing attempted homicide charges.

According to Crowley Police Chief Troy Hebert, officers responded to reports of shots fired at the complex on Dec. 21, 2025. Investigators later determined the incident involved multiple suspects and gunfire exchanged in a residential area.

Police say a black Dodge Charger was seen traveling northbound on West Andrus Street with four male occupants inside. Surveillance video later captured Jaylin Williams, identified as a suspect, running from a nearby residence and meeting the vehicle at the intersection of East Cedar Street and East Andrus Street.

Video footage shows Williams and the front-seat passenger of the Charger firing multiple rounds at each other. The vehicle, driven by Carter Beard, then fled eastbound on East Cedar Street.

As the Charger was leaving the area, another suspect, Skylar Fontenot, was captured on surveillance video firing five rounds from a nearby residence toward the fleeing vehicle, Chief Hebert said.

Williams and Fontenot have since been arrested and charged with four counts each of attempted second-degree homicide. Beard was also arrested and charged as a principal to attempted second-degree homicide.

Police say arrest warrants have been issued for three additional suspects, though their identities have not yet been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

