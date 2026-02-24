The REDII Roadshow is coming to Crowley

LAFAYETTE, LA, February 2026 — The second in a series of free, one-day events, The Rural Economic Development Innovation Initiative (REDII) Roadshow is a hands-on learning experience meant to connect the resources, training, and expertise of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to rural communities, increasing business and economic growth.

The second Roadshow will take place on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, from 10:00AM – 3:00PM at the Acadia Parish Library located at 1125 North Parkerson Avenue. Entrepreneurs, students, and community leaders are invited to participate.

Hosted by the Louisiana Entrepreneurship and Economic Development (LEED) Center and the Office of Innovation Management (OIM), participants will receive live demonstrations, one-on-one guidance, and learning experiences tailored specifically to their community needs. Sessions will offer practical guidance on topics ranging from starting and growing a rural business to intellectual property protection and funding.

“REDII is about more than business, it’s about empowering entire communities,” said Dr. Geoff Stewart, Interim Vice President for Strategic Impact and Economic Development at UL Lafayette. “When rural entrepreneurs succeed, their communities gain jobs, pride, and long-term resilience.”

By creating a single platform where entrepreneurs, educators, and local governments can collaborate, each Roadshow stop will serve as a launchpad for ongoing engagement, connecting rural residents to regional networks of support, mentorship, and funding.

“It’s not ideas rural innovators lack, it’s access,” says Chad Lacomb, Director of UL Lafayette’s OIM. “Through REDII, we’re breaking down barriers and connecting people to the tools, expertise, and networks they need to turn local ingenuity into sustainable businesses.”

Don’t miss your chance to learn the practical skills you need to move your concept from an idea to a reality.

Roadshow Questions: Email: LEED@Louisiana.edu | Phone: (337) 482-2566 Participants can register by visiting this link: CLICK HERE

About Geoffrey T. Stewart

Geoffrey T. Stewart, Ph.D. serves as Interim Vice President for Strategic Impact and Economic Development at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and holds The Moody Company/BORSF Endowed Chair in Regional Business Development. He also directs the Louisiana Entrepreneurship & Economic Development Center (LEED) and serves as Assistant Vice President for Innovation and Economic Development and Associate Professor.

Contact Dr. Geoffrey T. Stewart at gstewart@louisiana.edu

About The Louisiana Entrepreneurship and Economic Development (LEED) Center

The LEED Center serves the entire state of Louisiana providing technical assistance and support to businesses and economic development agencies, entrepreneurs (students, faculty and within communities) that are not connected to economic development resources and regional commercialization efforts.

To learn more about LEED, contact Dr. Geoffrey T. Stewart at gstewart@louisiana.edu

About Chad LaComb

Chad LaComb is a regional leader in innovation, economic development, and community impact with more than a decade of experience advancing major initiatives across Acadiana and Louisiana. He currently serves as Director of UL Lafayette’s Office of Innovation Management, overseeing technology transfer, intellectual property, research commercialization, and industry partnerships. His career includes significant roles in regional planning, broadband expansion, brownfields redevelopment, and major economic development projects, earning multiple national awards for innovation and community impact.

Contact Chad LaComb at chad.lacomb@louisiana.edu

About The Office of Innovation and Management

The Office of Innovation Management (OIM) focuses on technology collaboration, innovation, and commercialization. We enable potential partnerships between industry and the university’s various research institutes, centers, colleges, and departments. We also provide guidance to UL inventors on intellectual property protection, technology licensing, and/or the creation of start-up companies. And we encourage and broadcast learnings on innovation best practices from within the university and from external sources.

To learn more about OIM, contact Chad LaComb at chad.lacomb@louisiana.edu