Suspected murder-suicide under investigation in Acadia parish

ACADIA PARISH — The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into a suspected murder-suicide that occurred in the northeast region of the parish on White Oak Highway. Deputies were dispatched to the scene shortly after 7 p.m. this evening.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have not yet released specific details about the incident, but Sheriff KP Gibson confirmed that it appears to be a case of murder-suicide. The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office will provide further information as it becomes available.

Officials are asking for the public’s understanding and patience as the investigation unfolds.

