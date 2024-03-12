Suspect identified in shooting of five-year-old; CPD asks for help finding him

Crowley Police say they've identified a suspect in the shooting last week of a five-year-old girl.

The child was walking home with her dad after getting off the bus after school, and was hit by a bullet when the shooting started. The child was hit in the left arm, police say. She was released from the hospital the following day.

Police say they've identified the suspect as Lindzy Thomas, who they say was shooting at a rival gang member.

After they shooting, the investigation identified Thomas as the primary suspect, and they obtained an arrest warrant for him.

Thomas is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weight about 247 pounds.

The Crowley Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lindzy Thomas to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. They ask that you please contact the Crowley Police Department immediately with any relevant information at 337-783-1234.