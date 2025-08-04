Suspect arrested in Church Point homicide

CHURCH POINT, La. - The Church Point Police Department, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, have arrested a suspect in the July 7th homicide of Jiveston Hebert.

On August 1st, 2025 at around 10:30 a.m., authorities located and apprehended 26-year-old Calvin Scott, who had been on the run since the shooting. Scott was arrested without incident on Kelly Street in Church Point.

The initial incident occurred on July 7th around 7:50 p.m., when police were called about a gunshot victim at the Acadia St. Landry Hospital. Officers determined the shooting took place on North Wilson Street, and the 38-year-old Hebert had been transported to the hospital by private vehicle. Hebert succumbed to a single gunshot wound to the upper chest.

Through the investigation, police identified Calvin Lawrence Scott as the suspected shooter. Warrants were issued for Scott's arrest on charges of second-degree murder and illegal carrying of a weapon by a convicted felon.

"We'd like to thank the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in locating and apprehending this suspect," said a spokesperson for the Church Point Police Department. "More arrests are pending for others who helped Scott evade capture."

Scott has an extensive criminal history involving weapons violations and aggravated assault with firearms. He was booked into the local jail following his arrest.

The Church Point Police Department is urging anyone with information on the case to come forward by calling 337-684-5455 or contacting their local law enforcement agency.

