Sulphur man dies in Acadia Parish crash

A Sulphur man died after a crash on La. 190 Thursday evening, State Police say.

Troopers with Troop I investigated the 7 p.m. accident, which happened on the highway near Bryan Perrodin Loop in Acadia Parish.

David Doucet, 62, died in the crash, they say.

Troopers say Doucet was driving a pick-up truck west in the eastbound lanes of the highway. Another driver was operating a pick-up eastbound on the highway, and Doucet's truck hit the other vehicle head-on.

Doucet, who was properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and passenger of the GMC, who were also properly restrained, sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospitals for treatment, troopers say.

Standard toxicology samples were collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

"Troopers wish to remind motorists to remain alert and attentive while driving. Avoid distractions, fatigue, and impairment, and obey all traffic laws. Making safe decisions behind the wheel can help reduce serious injury and fatal crashes," a release states.