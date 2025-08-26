State Fire Marshal: Lafayette man accused of arson, attempted murder

State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies have arrested a Lafayette man for setting fire to an occupied Church Point camper.

Jacob Buckles, 45, was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated arson.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday, August 22, 2025, the Mire Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of Wikoff Drive in Church Point. The camper’s occupants were able to escape unharmed, according to a spokesperson for SFM.

Following a request for SFM deputies to investigate the fire, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set. Through the investigation, deputies identified Buckles as the suspect.