State Fire Marshal: Lafayette man accused of arson, attempted murder

State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies have arrested a Lafayette man for setting fire to an occupied Church Point camper.
Jacob Buckles, 45, was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated arson.
Shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday, August 22, 2025, the Mire Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of Wikoff Drive in Church Point. The camper’s occupants were able to escape unharmed, according to a spokesperson for SFM.
Following a request for SFM deputies to investigate the fire, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set. Through the investigation, deputies identified Buckles as the suspect.
Any information about this case, or any fire-related crime, can be shared with the SFM by calling the Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or by submitting an online tip form on lasfm.org. All information can be shared anonymously.