State Fire Marshal investigates fatal house fire in Crowley

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM) is investigating a fatal residential fire in Crowley.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Sunday, December 14, 2025, the Crowley Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 800 block of South Avenue L in Crowley. A 51-year-old woman died as a result of the fire.

SFM investigators have not determined whether the home had a working smoke alarm. The cause and origin of the fire remain under active investigation.

The SFM is using this tragedy to urge Louisiana residents once again to ensure their homes have functioning smoke alarms, according to a spokesperson for SFM.

Fire deaths are always tragic, and many can be prevented,” said DPS Principal Assistant, Chief Bryan J. Adams. “Working smoke alarms give families the critical early warning needed to escape. Our Operation Save-A-Life program provides free smoke alarms and installation to help ensure every household has this essential protection.”

For more information or to request a free smoke alarm installation, visit lasfm.org or contact your local fire department.