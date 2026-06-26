SRT arrests alleged stalker

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office and the APSO Special Response Team arrested a Rayne man after he barricaded himself inside of his home.

Deputies investigated a complaint of cyberstalking against Demoine Declouette, and got a warrant for his arrest.

They were familiar with Declouette because in June 2024 they found him hiding in his attic when they came to arrest him for 23 counts telecommunication harassment and 23 counts violation of a protective order.

When they went to arrest him this time, they saw him go into his house and lock the doors.

Due to the previous incident, deputies knew Declouette had weapons, so they called in SRT to take him into custody - which they did.

This time, Declouette was booked with cyberstalking and resisting arrest, and served with two new temporary restraining orders pending a court hearing.

Deputies booked him into the Acadia Parish Jail. His bond was set at $5,000.