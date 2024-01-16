Watch Now
South Rayne Water Corporation issues boil water advisory

Boil advisory lifted
MGN Online
Photo courtesy of MGN Online
Posted at 10:18 AM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 11:18:33-05

Water has been shut off to all South Rayne Water Corporation customers due to issues pertaining to the recent arctic blast.

Once water is restored, the entire system will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

