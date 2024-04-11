Some Acadiana schools closed today

Some Acadiana schools are still closed today.

In Acadia Parish, Iota schools are closed today.

Acadia Parish officials said late Wednesday that the utility company was still working to restore power in the area.

For that reason, Iota Elementary, Iota Middle and Iota High are closed today.

"We hope to resume school operations in Iota Friday, April 12, 2024. Thanks for your cooperation and understanding," a release states.

In Calcasieu Parish, Wt. Henning Elementary and SJ Welsh Middle schools are closed today, April 11, because utility companies still are working to restore power.

"Families will be updated tomorrow as to the status of school on Friday, April 12. All other CPSB schools will be open tomorrow, April 11, as normal," a release sent out Wednesday evening states.