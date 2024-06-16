Skimming device found at Eunice Dollar Tree

EUNICE, La. — A skimming device was discovered by employees at a Dollar Tree in Eunice on Saturday.

According to the Eunice Police Department (EPD), on June 15, 2024, at around 7 pm, Dollar Tree employees notified officers that a skimming device was located at one of their registers.

The device was found on register 3. Eunice Police say store employees have no idea how long the device had been there.

EPD plans to review security camera footage from the store as soon as it is available.

If you have visited the Dollar Tree recently, and used a debit or credit card, police ask that you review your statements for any suspicious transactions that you did not authorize.

Officials also warn these devices may have been placed in other stores without detection from store employees.