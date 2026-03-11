Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishAcadia Parish

Actions

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled

Posted
and last updated

UPDATE: According to State Police, the Silver Alert for an Acadia Parish woman has been canceled.

——————

Acadia Parish – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for 73-year-old Barbara Rutherford. She was last seen at her residence on Barbara Drive in Crowley at approximately 6:00 a.m. The Louisiana State Police received the request to issue a Silver Alert at approximately 9:37 a.m.

Rutherford is a white female with blue eyes and gray hair. She is 5’3” and weighs approximately 158 pounds. Rutherford suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Rutherford’s clothing description is unknown. She is believed to be driving a brown 2014 Honda CRV bearing Louisiana license plate 287AEM.

Anyone with information regarding Rutherford's whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 788-8772 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.