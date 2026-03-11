UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE: According to State Police, the Silver Alert for an Acadia Parish woman has been canceled.

——————

Acadia Parish – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office for 73-year-old Barbara Rutherford. She was last seen at her residence on Barbara Drive in Crowley at approximately 6:00 a.m. The Louisiana State Police received the request to issue a Silver Alert at approximately 9:37 a.m.

Rutherford is a white female with blue eyes and gray hair. She is 5’3” and weighs approximately 158 pounds. Rutherford suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Rutherford’s clothing description is unknown. She is believed to be driving a brown 2014 Honda CRV bearing Louisiana license plate 287AEM.

Anyone with information regarding Rutherford's whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 788-8772 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.