Sheriff: What you need to know about conceal carry

Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson has some advice for people thinking about carrying weapons under a new Louisiana law.

Earlier this week, Gov. Jeff Landry signed into law a bill that allows anyone not forbidden to do so to carry a gun without a permit. That means the education and training usually required before you can carry a gun in public isn't required anymore.

First, the new law doesn't take effect until July 4, 2024. So if you want to carry a gun until then, you still need the permit, the sheriff says.

"Any person carrying a concealed weapon without a permit prior to July 4, 2024, is in violation of state law. Our goal is to make you aware of these facts to avoid being in a situation where you could be charged with a crime," Gibson says.

And, even though it won't be a requirement, education should still be considered, he said.

"I would also encourage anyone who has not used a firearm or is not comfortable with using a firearm to consider attending a training class to assist you with understanding of the weapon and skills. This is not a requirement, but a suggestion for those not used to handling a handgun," he said.

If you choose to carry a gun and come in contact with law enforcement officers, he has some suggestions for that situation as well.

"Also, I would also suggest that if you choose to conceal carry and have an interaction with a law enforcement officer such as a traffic stop or investigation, that you make the law enforcement officer aware that you are conceal carrying. This will make a safer interaction for both you and the law enforcement officer. Please don't

grab the firearm to show the officer, simply verbally advise him for everyone's safety," Gibson says.

You also can't carry a gun everywhere, he says.

The following locations are areas which are prohibited from conceal carry:

Any property that prohibits firearms under federal or state law

Police or Sheriff's Departments

Courthouses / courtrooms (town courts, city courts, parish courts, etc.)

Places of worship ( unless authorized as part of a church security detail)

Airports

Louisiana Capital Building

Meeting places that are part of a Political Subdivision of Government (City Council meetings, Police Jury meetings, etc.)

School Campus, School Bus or within 1,000 feet of School Property

Detention Centers or Jails

Places with a Class A General retail which allows to sell and consume alcohol on site (Bars, Events, Festivals, etc.)

Gibson says it's important to know the law.

"It is of the utmost importance to know when you can use a weapon lawfully to avoid committing a criminal act and facing criminal charges. The only way to know the do's and don'ts is through education. I believe in the right for law abiding citizens to carry arms, but want everyone to understand their responsibility before doing so," he says.