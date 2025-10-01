Sewer user rate increase recommended in Crowley

An increase in the Crowley sewer user fees has been recommended to clear up a deficit in the operational finances.

The Crowley Post-Signal reports that sewer user fees in Crowley currently generate about $2.5 million annually. Unfortunately, according to calculations of the city’s User Fee Review Committee, it costs about $3.3 million annually to sustain the wastewater system.

City ordinance provides that, based upon review and certification by this specially appointed committee, user rates “shall be revised upward or downward as necessary to reflect, at a minimum, revenues to pay the actual cost of administration, operation maintenance, extension, development, replacement and improvement, including debt service, depreciation and reserve requirements on any sewerage revenue bond of the sewerage system,” Michael Landry, city attorney, said during the annual meeting of the committee Friday afternoon.

Based on that information, the eight-member committee is unanimously recommending that rates be adjusted upward, the newspaper reports.

If ultimately approved by the full city council, rates will be set as follows:

• In-town customers: base fee of $24 for each sewer user for the first 2,000 gallons, plus $7.50 per thousand gallons thereafter of water consumed; and

• Out-of-town customers: base fee of $30 for the first 2,000 gallons, plus $10 per thousand gallon thereafter.

Current rates are:

• In-town: $17 base for the first 2,000 gallons and $4 for every additional 1,000 gallons; and

• Out-of-town: $22 base for the first 2,000 gallons and $8.25 for each additional 1,000 gallons.

For the in-town customer using 2,000 - 3,000 gallons of water or less per month, the new rates would mean a monthly increase of $10.50. Outof-town customers using 2,000 - 3,000 gallons or less would see an increase of $9.75 monthly.

The Acadia Parish Detention Center, though located outside the corporate limits, would continue to pay the “in-town” rate.

