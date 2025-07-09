Scammers using Crowley Main Street name in phishing emails

Scammers are sending out phishing claiming to be associated with Crowley Main Street.

The organization sent out a warning today, letting folks know about the scam.

"It has come to our attention that there has been an email sent out from a Mady Alvarez, madyalvarez188@gmail.com, in regard to Christmas in July-Sidewalk Saturday vendor registration. This person has so affiliation with our organization nor are we accepting vendors for this event. It is an attempt to scam individuals and businesses," the warning states. "If you have received this email, please report it!"

They gave their organization emails, all of which contain "crowleymainstreet.org"

Here's some information from the Federal Trade Commission about recognizing and avoid phishing scams:

https://consumer.ftc.gov/articles/how-recognize-and-avoid-phishing-scams