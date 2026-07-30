SCAM ALERT: Thieves posing as bankers in Acadia Parish

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is warning citizens of a scam targeting people and businesses.

The scammers are saying they're a banker, and try to get sensitive information, online banking credentials, account numbers or security codes. Some request that funds be transferred.

"Please remember: A bank will never call you and ask for your online banking password, one-time passcode, or security verification code. Do not provide confidential account information to unsolicited callers," Sheriff KP Gibson says. "If you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately. Contact the bank directly using a verified phone number - not the number provided by the caller. If you believe you may have shared confidential information with a fraudulent caller, please contact your bank immediately so they can help protect your accounts."

Stay safe, stay alert and as always, if you believe you’ve been targeted by a scam, contract the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.

AARP has a lot of free, online information to help you spot scams and protect yourself. If you want to check that out, click here.