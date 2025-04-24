SBA is in Rayne, offering assistance

The United States Small Business Administration (SBA) has opened up a disaster loan outreach center to aid homeowners, renters and business owners in Acadia Parish impacted by the severe storms and flooding that happened between March 29 and April 2.

SBA provides low interest fixed rate loans to repair physical damages for homeowners renters and businesses as well as loans to assist businesses with any economic injury. Renters can qualify for up to $100,000, homeowners can qualify for up to $500,000 and businesses can qualify for up to $2 million dollars in disaster loan assistance.

The center is located at 318 Gossen Memorial Drive Rayne, LA 70578.

Here's a fact sheet with all the details: